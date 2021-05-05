Prince William and Kate Middleton open YouTube channel. OMG! Prince William and Kate announced that they started their YouTube channel, called: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“Be careful what you say now, because these guys are filming everything,” says 38-year-old William jokingly in the channel’s 25-second trailer, released this Wednesday, May 5th. “I know!” expresses Kate.

The teaser then shows a supercut of the couple in their daily life and their actual work.

“Welcome and subscribe! – They say in the description of the video. On Instagram they put a link to their channel, writing “Better late than never – now we are on @Youtube 🎥”.

This step taken by the royal couple, they say is one of many that Prince William is planning to modernize the monarchy when he is king.

“William is already weighing on the future of the Monarchy and the changes he will make,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “While he respects the protocol, he plans to modernize some aspects and is making his mission to be closer than previous generations.”

They say that although there were already many unauthorized YouTube channels of the Royal Family, the official channel of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is the first of its kind. In addition to the teaser video, it offers several playlists for viewers to follow, categories include “mental health”, “early years” and “commitments”.

Last week, William and Kate celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple married in London on April 29 and now have three children, 7-year-old Prince George, 5-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3. They thanked everyone for the anniversary messages of love on their Instagram. . They said they are very grateful for these 10 years of support that they have received as a family.

