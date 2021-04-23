Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate Louis’s third birthday with their first nursery photo

Traditions are traditions and, although the British royal family is in a moment of crisis right now, with Queen Elizabeth II not intending to abdicate after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, they cannot be lost. This is why the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have maintained the custom of posting a new photograph of your children coinciding with their birthdays.

This Friday April 23 The least of the kings of the house, Prince Louis of Cambridge, will blow out three candles, and, as was necessary, Prince William and Kate Middleton have not been able to contain themselves from distributing a new image of the protagonist of the day at Kensington Palace.

The anniversary of the youngest brother of the first-born and heir, Prince George, who turns eight this year, and Princess Charlotte, who will have 6 springs in two weeks, It has served his parents as a balm after a few more than complicated weeks, despite the fact that this Wednesday they resumed their official commitments by visiting a school for cadets of the RAF (Royal Air Force) in London.

The curious thing about the image is that Guillermo and Kate have taken advantage of the photograph to report precisely that the little one has already started to go to kindergarten, in which he will stay before attending the same center where his brothers study today, the Thomas Battersea’s School.

But for now, Louis will attend Willcocks Nursery School, which is at Holy Trinity Church in Kensington, and for this he must wear the uniform of the center, which is the one that looks in the snapshot, along with the backpack on the back and riding a bicycle without pedals or balance bike, especially for children of their age.

“Taken earlier this week by Kate Middleton before leaving for her first day of nursery school, the Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis,” they wrote on their Instagram next to a red balloon emoticon. More than 1,250,000 likes in less than 12 hours.

Most of the comments are about the face of the prince, whose mischief and spontaneity have ended up conquering everyone whenever he appears before the cameras. Likewise, many other users highlight the capacity for the portrait of the Duchess, who is once again who manage to capture all the joy of your children behind the lens.