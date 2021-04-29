Prince William and his wife Kate celebrate 10 years of marriage – El Sol de México

The popular couple of Prince William and his wife Kate, increasingly seen as the future of an aging and somewhat moth-eaten British monarchy, celebrated their ten-year marriage on Thursday.

William, 38, second in line to the throne, and Kate, 39, were married in Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, after meeting at the Scottish University of St Andrews and sharing seven years. Of relationship.

They now have three children: seven-year-old Prince George; Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, three.

In a video posted on social media for the occasion on Thursday, the couple appears playing with children in the garden of their Norfolk home in the east of the country, roasting marshmallows over a wood fire and strolling through the dunes, all smiles, nurturing their perfect family image.

The video was accompanied by a message in which William and Kate thanked the “ten years of support received in our family life.”

Having served as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for a decade, the titles bestowed upon them by the Queen when they married, the couple are among the institution’s most esteemed members.

Both have managed to combine the performance of their formal duties and charity work with great discretion about their state of mind, and they are already considered the future of the monarchy.

Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & c 📹 @will_warr pic.twitter.com/eWNw1E8FLB – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2021

They offer a modern face to the royal family, first embodied by Queen Elizabeth II, who at the age of 95 has just lost her husband, Philip, who is almost a hundred years old; and by his heir, Prince Charles, 72 years old.

Perfectly fitting the “Never complain, never explain” message, they also present a contrast to William’s turbulent brother Harry and his wife, Meghan, who rocked the institution with their confidences and accusations of racism. .

“The Cambris are the most normal family we have ever seen within the royal family, which bodes well for the future,” royal expert Penny Junor told AFP.

Tense relationships

The statements made by Harry (36 years old) and Meghan (39) to a television program in the United States gave the impression that the relations within the monarchy, and especially between the “Fab four” – as the two brothers and their wives – are tense.

The couple denounced a lack of support and accused a member of the institution of racism, without revealing his identity, prompting William to defend the monarchy, assuring journalists that his is “not a racist family at all.”

Harry also claimed that William and his father, Prince Charles, were “trapped” by social conventions, and Meghan accused Kate of making her cry before their wedding in 2018.

These episodes won Harry and Meghan few followers, whose popularity in the UK remains much lower than that of other members of the royal family, who together have benefited from increased public sympathy since their death. Philip.

According to polls, the Cambrils are very popular. William, for example, is much more appreciated than his father, to the point that a third of British people wish he was the one to succeed their grandmother.

As for Kate, she is the third most popular person in the family and two-thirds of Britons think highly of her, according to a YouGov institute poll released Tuesday.

Flattered by much of the press, Kate earned many accolades for her dignified demeanor and style during Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17 at Windsor Castle. A striking photograph in which she appears in a black veil and mask, with her gaze fixed on the lens, went around the world and led many to compare her with the late Princess Diana, mother of William.

“I think she is absolutely extraordinary,” said Penny Junor, who sees her as the “model of what a future queen should be.” “He has such a presence, such elegance, that he has nothing to envy William.”