Prince William and his brother Harry break promise to Lady Di by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

The late Diana of Wales, also known as Lady Di, always did everything in her power to ensure that her two children with Prince Charles of England, William and Harry, enjoy a childhood as earthly as possible and, above all, so that their relationship was not affected by the coldness that usually characterizes certain interactions between members of the British royal house.

So much so, that as Simone Simmons has now revealed, who was one of her closest friends in the 1980s and 1990s, the ill-fated princess once made them both promise that, regardless of their future institutional responsibilities and their own family lives, they would never stray from each other and that they would always behave like best friends. Diana wanted to make sure that the two brothers would support each other unconditionally in the face of any unforeseen event or challenge that came their way.

Simmons’ statements are framed in a new biographical book, called ‘Battle of Brothers’, signed by the prestigious historian Robert Lacey and which, unfortunately, delves into the growing rivalries and clashes that William and Harry have experienced in recent times, which seem to have led to an almost definitive break after the revealing and controversial interview granted by the second to the presenter Oprah Winfrey.

“The two boys promised that they would carry out their mother’s wishes. They high five, then they hugged their mother and then they continued playing soccer“Says an extract from the aforementioned work. It should be remembered that on July 1 the brothers will meet again in an act of tribute to their mother.

However, unlike in the past, Harry will not stay at Kensington Palace – William’s official residence – and will stay with his cousin Eugenia at the residence of Frogmore Cottage, where the Duke also briefly lived. from Sussex after his wedding to Meghan Markle. Many point out that the great culprit of the estrangement between the princes is none other than Meghan, also known as the Duchess of Sussex.

