Prince William and Harry their reconciliation could explode with new Sussex book

When the relationship between the children of the deceased @ Lady Diana and Carlos seemed to resume the best terms, a new book « » Finding freedom: Meghan and Harry « , released by the Sussex threatens to end the relationship between the two forever.

The new accusations of Meghan Markle and Harry against him Prince william they keep the British royal family very uneasy, they say.

This after Harry and Meghan They have captured the attention of everyone after the launch of a new book that would be a bomb for the future kings of England and the crown in general.

« Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Formation of a Modern Royal Family » is the new title of the book of the Sussex, same that has put in check the tranquility of the royal family.

After a few days ago the royals were in the eye of the hurricane after the revelations of the ties of the Prince andres with the ped0f! the American Jeffrey EpsteinWhich meant a black stain at Buckingham Palace now a new storm threatens to loom over royalty.

The new book by the youngest son of Charles threatens to reveal new details that would also jeopardize the relationship between Harry and Charles.

The harmless work they hoped would only detail the anecdotes from the life of Meghan as she passes through royalty she will reveal more than that and will leave secrets beyond the known and the underlying motives that led her to want to flee from the public eye. crown.

This new book it could become a real problem for the monarchy if it were to materialize what many have predicted, they assure « that Harry and Meghan They will go for him Prince william, the heir to the throne. «

Apparently some British tabloids have pointed out that the Prince william did not get the best role in this work, even with Kate Middleton They accuse him of being « callous » and even « boycotting » his departure from royalty.

Of course, if this were to be true, this novelty would completely destroy the possibility of « Fab Four« Fantastic Four » favorites, named after the press (William, Kate, Harry and Meghan), and would completely vanish the dreams of the British, who did not lose hope of a triumphant return.

In his possible ascension to the throne, what reasonably worries royalty the most is the bad image with which William be portrayed, particularly with the word « insensitive« steals the dream of royalty, they say.

The new book will contain 320 pages and it would be publicly released the August 11, written with the pen of Omid Scobie, a great defender of the duchess and by the American Carolyn Durand.