Prince William accuses the BBC of having contributed to the “fear and paranoia” suffered by Diana of Wales

Prince William, second in line to the British throne, accused the BBC public entity of having contributed “significantly to fear, isolation and paranoia” suffered by her mother, Diana of Wales, in her last years of life.

In a statement read by himself and disseminated on social networks, the eldest son of the crown prince, Carlos, and Lady Di also assured that the interview that the BBC conducted with his mother in 1995 was an important factor in distancing yourself from your parents, who were then separated but not divorced.

According to an independent report that was released earlier this Thursday, the BBC covered up the “fraudulent” practices used by journalist Martin Bashir to get his famous interview and did not meet the proper standards of “integrity and transparency”.

The document details the conclusions drawn from a thorough independent investigation commissioned by former Judge John Dyson, under order of the chain itself public, to clarify how the explosive interview was achieved and after questioning the methods to obtain it through Diana of Wales’ brother, Count Spencer.

Fake documents

Among other things, Bashir was accused of having resorted to irregular practices, like using falsified documentation, to guarantee the interview.

“BBC employees lied and used false documents to get the interview with my mother, they did rugged and false claims about my family, who fed their fears and paranoia, “Guillermo said in his statement.

He also reproached the chain for its “regrettable incompetence” to investigate how Bashir obtained the interview, and subsequently covered up his findings.

“Not only did a bad journalist fail him, but also the leaders from the BBC, who looked the other way instead of asking the tough questions, “he added.

Prince Harry: “Culture of Exploitation”

His younger brother, Prince Harry, for his part released a written statement through his social networks in which he denounced that the “shock wave of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices eventually claimed the life “of his mother, Diana.

“Our mother lost her life for this, and nothing has changed. By protecting his legacy, we protect everyone, and we maintain the dignity with which he lived his life, “said the Duke of Sussex, who resides in the United States with his family after leaving the United Kingdom to, among other things, flee from the harassment of the press.

For Harry, Dyson’s report “is the first step towards justice and truth “, but he is concerned that “these practices, and even worse, are widespread today” and go beyond a single means of communication.