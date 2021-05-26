Prince Royce sang at Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s wedding

There is no doubt that the wedding of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez Y Fernanda Gomez it will go down in history as one of the most luxurious in the middle of the show. The religious bond was given one week after the civil ceremony, which took place in Punta Mita, one of the most luxurious destinations in Mexico. On this occasion, ‘El Canelo’ and Fernanda swore eternal love to each other in the Guadalajara Cathedral and continued with the party at a hacienda in the vicinity of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga. To liven up the evening ‘El Canelo’ was attended by Los Ángeles Azules, Maná, the Banda El Recodo and Prince Royce; The latter being the most amused of the party together with the groom, as he enjoyed it to the fullest, and even took a ‘palomazo’ with El Recodo.

© @ emeraudeThe bride and groom leaving the Guadalajara Cathedral

Through his social networks, the interpreter of Give you a kiss took a look at the wedding of ‘Canelo’, to which he was well accompanied by his wife, the model Emeraude Toubia. The model shared some photos of the event with her husband and wrote: “An unforgettable night! Congratulations @canelo and @fernandagmtz 🤵‍♂️👰‍♀️ # VivaMEXICO 🇲🇽 🥊 # MyFeetStillHurt #TeamNoSleep ”.

© @ emeraudeEmeraude and Prince Royce at the wedding of ‘El Canelo’ in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

In his profile, Emeraude published a video of when ‘El Canelo’ and his wife Fernanda leave the church, already as husband and wife. Excited, the young woman did not stop congratulating them, because perhaps that happy moment brought back good memories of when she and Royce got married, in December 2018.