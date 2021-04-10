Prince Philip renounced all his royal titles for love of Elizabeth

After King George VI gave him consent for the marriage to his daughter in 1946, the Duke of Edinburgh, born in Corfu, Greece On June 10, 1921 as Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, he had to renounce his greek orthodox religion and his loyalty to Greece, losing the title of “Prince of Greece and Denmark”, but receiving in return the new title of “Duke of Edinburgh”, the treatment of Royal Highness.

Later in 1957, the queen granted him the exceptional title of “prince of the United Kingdom”.

For loyalty

On theory, Prince Philip had no obligation to renounce his foreign titles, however, he had just finished WWII and it was known that he had German relatives, so he wanted to acquire british citizenship, so so there would be no question of his loyalty to the UK, he had to renounce his Danish and Greek citizenship and the titles he had from those countries.