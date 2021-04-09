Prince Philip of Edinburgh dies at 99

Philip of Edinburgh, known colloquially as Prince Philip, has died at the age of 99, as announced by Buckingham Palace according to Deadline. The cause of his death has not been confirmed, but it took place just a few weeks after he left the hospital where he was treated for a pre-existing heart problem. Felipe was the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom in the 68 years of her reign.

It may interest you: Subscribe here to Disney Plus

It was reported that the BBC it interrupted its programming to announce the news of the death of Philip of Edinburgh, and Buckingham Palace posted an official notice outside. The first Minister Boris johnson praised Prince Philip and said that he helped the monarchy remain “an indisputably vital institution for the balance and happiness of our national life.” This was the official statement:

It is with deep regret that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. More announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family joins people around the world in mourning their loss.

Philip of Edinburgh was born on June 10, 1921 in the Greek city of Corfu, son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg, he became part of British royalty by marrying Princess Elizabeth, daughter of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom, in 1947. Before their wedding, the King granted him the titles of Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich, and in 1957 Elizabeth II appointed him Prince of the United Kingdom.

Also read: Netflix premieres in April 2021

While his existence might be unknown to most, many know him thanks to the Netflix series The Crown – 98%, where he was played by Matt Smith in the first and second seasons; by Tobias Menzies in the third and fourth seasons; and by Jonathan Pryce in the fifth and sixth seasons. He had previously appeared in the movies The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana (1982), played by Stewart granger; in La Reina – 97%, played by James Cromwell; on William & Catherine: A Royal Romance (2011), played by Mark penfold; and in the series Diana: Her True Story (1993), played by Donald Douglas. He also had a cameo in the 2012 movie – 39%, alongside Queen Elizabeth II.

However, the appearances of Felipe and other members of the Royal Family were not to her liking, since it is said that on Netflix they were unfair in portraying them. Even the UK Secretary for Culture, Oliver Dowden, suggested to the streaming platform to recognize that the series is fiction, but Netflix’s response was as follows:

We have always presented The Crown as a series, and we have every confidence that our subscribers understand that it is a work of fiction that is generally based on historical events. As a result, we do not have plans, and we do not see the need, to add a disclaimer.

Don’t leave without reading: Netflix earns Disney Plus streaming rights to Spider-Man and Venomverse

On the other hand, Prince Harry spoke with James Corden a month ago and gave a positive opinion of the Netflix series: