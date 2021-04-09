Philip of Edinburgh, known colloquially as Prince Philip, has died at the age of 99, as announced by Buckingham Palace according to Deadline. The cause of his death has not been confirmed, but it took place just a few weeks after he left the hospital where he was treated for a pre-existing heart problem. Felipe was the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom in the 68 years of her reign.

It was reported that the BBC it interrupted its programming to announce the news of the death of Philip of Edinburgh, and Buckingham Palace posted an official notice outside. The first Minister Boris johnson praised Prince Philip and said that he helped the monarchy to continue to be “an indisputably vital institution for the balance and happiness of our national life.” This was the official statement:

It is with deep regret that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. More announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family joins people around the world in mourning their loss.

Philip of Edinburgh was born on June 10, 1921 in the Greek city of Corfu, son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg, he became part of British royalty by marrying Princess Elizabeth, daughter of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom, in 1947. Before their wedding, the King granted him the titles of Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich, and in 1957 Elizabeth II appointed him Prince of the United Kingdom.

While his existence might be unknown to most, many know him thanks to the Netflix series The Crown – 98%, where he was played by Matt Smith in the first and second seasons; by Tobias Menzies in the third and fourth seasons; and by Jonathan Pryce in the fifth and sixth seasons. He had previously appeared in the movies The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana (1982), played by Stewart granger; in La Reina – 97%, played by James Cromwell; on William & Catherine: A Royal Romance (2011), played by Mark penfold; and in the series Diana: Her True Story (1993), played by Donald Douglas. He also had a cameo in the 2012 film, alongside Queen Elizabeth II.