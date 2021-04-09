Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99



Prince Philip with Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince philip, the longest-serving royal consort in British history, who was a constant companion of the Queen isabel II during their 74 years of marriage He died today, April 9, at the age of 99.

“It is with deep regret that Her Majesty, the Queen, has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh ”, announced this day the Buckingham Palace On twitter.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle“, They continued to report.

In March, the prince left the hospital after a month-long stay for treatment after undergoing a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at London’s St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

His most recent public event was a military ceremony at Buckingham Palace in July 2020, but he still accompanied his wife to the weddings of his grandchildren, including Prince Harry with Meghan Markle, in May 2018; Princess Eugenie with Jack Brooksbank, in October 2018; and Princess Beatrice with Edoardo Mozzi, in July 2020.

The Duke of Edinburgh was a tireless advocate for monarchy, wildlife conservation, science, and an advocate of mixing athletics with scholarship.

Even though he was never crowned king, the duke played an important role behind closed doors, supporting his wife for seven decades in times of great uproar.

