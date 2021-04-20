Prince Philip hired a photographer to hide out at his funeral

Arthur Edwards is a photographer who has covered royalty for over 40 years and talked to Page Six about the amazing spot where was able to capture the sorrowful and sad faces of all the royals who attended the funeral. The place where he hid, located exactly in a concave column at the entrance of the chapel, allowed him to capture “the pain of the family up close.”

His hiding place allowed him photograph all the attendees from just two meters away. “From the most unusual point of view of my 44 years photographing royalty, I was close enough to see Prince Charles, the man I’ve known for more than half his life, look broken,” he explained.