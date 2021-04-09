Prince Philip dies at 99, husband of Queen Elizabeth II



Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Photo: Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The Duke of Edinburgh, the the prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 99, as announced by the British Royal House in a statement.

“It is with great regret that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” Buckingham Palace noted in the note.

“His Royal Highness died peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. New announcements will be made in due course, ”he added.

Along these lines, the official statement notes that the British Royal Family “joins people around the world in mourning this loss.”

Prince Philip dies after becoming the longest-lived royal consort in the Crown british, with more than seventy years with Queen Elizabeth II.