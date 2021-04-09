Prince Philip died | Showgirl

Prince Philip died at the age of 99, this was announced by Buckingham Palace this Friday. The Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died this Friday morning at the age of 99, a month after leaving the hospital for heart surgery.

Her Majesty the Queen announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Majesty Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, ”the royal family said in a statement.

“With great sadness His Royal Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Majesty Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh” says the statement on the website of the royal family. “His Royal Majesty passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.” “More announcements will be made in due course,” the statement continued. “The Royal Family joins people around the world in mourning their loss.” All flags in the UK are at half mast to mark the time of mourning, reports The Guardian.

The Duke of Edinburgh had had health problems for years, and announced his withdrawal from royal engagements in 2017, says The Guardian. His last public appearance was at the Royal Navy military parade at Buckingham Palace in August 2017.

Prince Philip and the Queen were quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic at Windsor Castle. In February this year, Philip was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital as a “security measure” after “not feeling well,” the palace said, then he was transferred to St Bartholomew Hospital to undergo surgery for a heart condition. He then returned to King Edward VII, and was discharged, on March 16, after 28 days in the hospital.

Philip was born in Cofu in 1921, he married the then Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before his coronation. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary last November. The Duke was the longest-serving royal consort – husband of a monarch – in British history, the BBC reported.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – and eight grandchildren – Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn. Also ten great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – children of Prince William and Kate Middleton; Archie – son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; August – son of Princess Eugene and Jack Brooksbank; Mia, Lena and Lucas – sons of Zara and Mike Tindall, and Savannah and Isla, daughters of Peter Philips and Autumn Kelly.

