Prince of Monaco Wanted

The ‘glamor’ is back. Formula 1, after the ‘impasse’ of last season with the covid in between, returns to Monaco to play one of the most prestigious races on the calendar. Pure history that runs through each one of the principality’s urban circuit that has a king. Ayrton Senna and his six victories in what is surely the most complicated Grand Prix at the driving level. Where the best must make a difference at the wheel above the performance of the car. Something that has gone to more in modern Formula 1.

The king is Ayrton but Monaco is looking for a new prince. Relieve Alberto II of his duties even for a single weekend. He has many ballots of being Lewis Hamilton. It arrives launched. Three victories in the four races of 2021. Red Bull will have a fair car but for now the usual one is in charge. 14 points over Max Verstappen and a moral blow in Barcelona.

Specific errors have doomed the tulip. First in Bahrain, where he had to let Lewis pass after overtaking him from the outside (fair or not, that is something else) and at the Spanish Grand Prix they gave away the race. Not stopping when the seven-time champion did it a lap before he condemned them. The Stevenage did not forgive and passed it in the final laps with infinitely tires cooler than the Red Bull, which did lack wings. Hamilton seeks his 99th career victory after reaching 100 ‘poles’ in Catalunya. The double centenary is near.

Alonso in Monaco

Fernando already knows what it’s like to win on the Monegasque track. He did it in 2006 and repeated in 2007. An indispensable condition in his search for the triple crown that an Indy 500 resists, which, by the way, disputes its annual edition between this weekend, with the classification, and the 30th. , with the race. Alonso arrives in the Principality after a bad result, seventeenth in Spain, also caused by poor Alpine strategy.

The Spaniard is still one notch below his teammate but Alpine has shown exponential growth since the debut in Bahrain, where it was part of the tail of the standings. The Asturian is confident and ventured to affirm that this weekend they will be at the level of Ferrari and Mclaren.

“I tend to believe that McLaren and Ferrari are a little bit faster, or at least four races have been more consistent with the pace. In Portimao we took a big step, in Barcelona we confirmed it and here we will be with both of them in the fight. It’s a positive trend & rdquor ;, assured the two-time F1 champion.

Alpine confirmed that they bring a “small improvement in aerodynamics & rdquor; for a Grand Prix that Alonso is “looking forward to driving & rdquor; because “there is no other race like this & rdquor ;.

Sainz, ideal circuit

Carlos has scored points on the five occasions he has raced in Monaco. A good track record that complements Ferrari with five podiums in the last five editions. Just one less than Mercedes, to put it in context. The combination can bring joys: & rdquor; My first race in Monaco was in 2008 with Karts. I win. It has everything. It is shocking to pass with an F1 & rdquor;Sainz said that he says he has adapted “fast to Ferrari & rdquor; and that “he is very happy & rdquor ;. The first two free practice sessions in Monaco are played on Thursday, today. They are special even in this.