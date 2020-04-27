Prince Louis, son of William and Kate stole hearts on his 2nd birthday with a tender photo | Instagram

The smallest prince of the Dukes of Cambridge celebrated its two years of life and there were multiple photographs showing how much the little one has grown Luis, the third son of William and Kate Middleton.

The little royal turned two years old last Thursday and to celebrate the great event some photos were released in which without a doubt Luis, is the main protragonist.

The prince with the most mischievous gaze was photographed in which he appears with his hands painted in the colors of the rainbow, as a symbol of hope during the current pandemic of COVID-19.

It may interest you Prince Charles abandons his son William in the midst of the virus crisis

In the photos, widely publicized by the British media, the little in a blue and white checkered shirt, smiling and with rainbows painted on his hands.

It is worth mentioning that duchess She loves photographs so she loves to capture the special moments of her three children.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The curious photography was part of the manual work that children who receive education from home do in these days of quarantine.

However, the photo that stole the most hearts including that of Kate Middleton was one where the Prince louis He is in the arms of his grandfather, Prince Charles, as never before seen the son of Queen Elizabeth is more than happy and apparently is very consenting and adores the youngest of the family, as much as his other two grandchildren George and Charlotte.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The tender instantana was shared through the Instagram account of Clarence house where does he currently live Prince carlos with his wife Camila Parker.

Along with this publication, a message accompanies the photograph:

Very happy birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today. The young prince rejoices in the arms of his grandfather, the Prince of Wales. Point to the message.

Prince Luis Arturo Carlos from Cambridge, fifth in the line of succession to the British crown, was born on April 23, 2018 in the Lindo ward of St Mary’s hospital, in West London.

You can also read Prince William fears the worst with Queen Elizabeth, something threatens her

He celebrated his birthday as part of a special date as it commemorates the Saint George’s Day, patron saint of England, was photographed by his mother, Kate earlier this month at the mansion where they reside in Norfolk.

.