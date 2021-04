Above the caption reads: “Tomorrow three! Taken earlier this week by the Duchess before leaving for her first day of nursery school, the Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis.”

The little boy wears a monochromatic look in blue consisting of shorts, sweater, striped shirt and tennis shoes. Prince Louis is believed to go to the same nursery as his sister, Willcocks Nursery School in South Kensington, though is starting a little later than Charlotte due to Covid-19.