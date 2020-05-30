© Provided by Bekia

Prince Joaquín of Belgium, positive in coronavirus after not respecting de-escalation measures at a party in Córdoba

The Belgian Royal House has been in charge of confirming that Prince Joaquin, the third son of Laurent and Astrid of Belgium, has tested positive for coronavirus after having participated in a party in which at least 30 people would have been in Córdoba. All attendees, therefore, have been quarantined and said meeting is being investigated by the National Police before an alleged violation of the rules of de-escalation.

According to the complaint from the Andalusian Government, everything seems to indicate that the meeting took place at a private address, but there were more people than allowed, which the epidemiological surveillance service of the Andalusian Government is monitoring.

The sub-delegate of the Government, Rafaela Valenzuela, has expressed her deep discomfort and outrage at irresponsible behavior that puts at risk all that has been achieved in an exemplary manner by Cordovan society. In the meantime, sources from the family environment They have given their version to the local newspaper La voz de Córdoba and have said that the 30 people have not gathered at the same time, but rather a meal was attended by about 12 family members and the next day, a snack , with 15, the maximum number of people allowed in phase 2. Of course, the infected would have attended both events.

The Prince is linked to Spain for his romantic relationship with Cordovan Victoria Ortiz, and it was in November 2017 when it was confirmed that they were dating. According to the Laeken Palace, King Felipe’s nephew moved to Spain on May 24, 2020 since I was going to carry out work practices in the country. In addition, the Royal House has confirmed to the media, that the Prince’s state of health is not worrying since he presents mild symptoms.

A very discreet relationship

The love story between the Belgian and the Cordovan began in 2014, when she, who has a law degree, studied a scholarship at the Brussels headquarters of the European Parliament, however, at all times have tried to be discreet with their relationship over the years, that’s why there are practically no images of the two together.