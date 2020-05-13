How many legendary concerts are not coming into our lives in this quarantine? If there is one thing we cannot blame the music industry for, it is in no way wanting us to feel lonely or bored. Over there Radiohead, Metallica, The National and many other bands are mega raffling throwing legendary concerts every now and then. Now, it’s Prince’s turn.

In case they haven’t had enough of unreleased concerts, the Prince property has a gift for all fans of the multi-instrumentalist. This Thursday, May 14, the Prince and The Revolution: Live concert will be broadcast on YouTube for three days in a row starting at 7 pm. This is a golden opportunity to see the legendary musician at the best moment of his career.

Released after Prince finished his tour, the video is a recording of the March 30, 1985 concert in Syracuse, New York. The concert was also broadcast live across Europe as the final act of the fifteenth “Rock Night”, a Eurovision concert show.

Unlike Prince’s past tours, which generally opened with old material, this concert opened with the first track of his acclaimed Purple Rain, “Let’s Go Crazy”. This became a triple dose of the 1999 album because it followed with “Delirious” and Reveille. “

The concert also saw old material from records like Controversy or Dirty Mind, but overall most of the concert was devoted to Purple Rain material. As a jewel and a special gift for all who were there and now for us, “Purple Rain” spanned 18 jammed minutes of long guitar solos and other surprises.

The show featured members of The Revolution, including drummer Bobby Z, guitarist Wendy Melvoin, keyboardists Lisa Coleman, and Matt Fink. In fact, and to spice up the transmission, Bobby Z will participate in a question and answer session an hour before the premiere.

As they do at a lot of online concerts, there will be possibility to make donations. They indicate that all will go directly to the Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 of the World Health Organization. To get very handsome, Google will match donations to $ 5 million. Here we leave the league so that they do not even look for you:

