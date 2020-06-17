Prince Henry reopens the subject of Lady Diana’s departure as a latent wound | Instagram

The Prince henry described the death of his mother, the Princess DianaLike an « oozing wound, » but that hasn’t stopped him from taking advantage of his tragic life experience to help others, People magazine reported.

Owen Richards, 21, one of the youngest survivors of the terrorist attack from Tunisia in 2015, recalled how the Prince helped him, in 2019, deal with his pain after three of his family members were annihilated.

(The Duke of Sussex) Said he should talk about what happened. He said he knew it personally because when he lost his mother, he didn’t, « Owen told the Daily Mirror about his involvement in the Sousse attack in June 2015, where 23-year-old Tunisian student Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire on western tourists. who enjoyed the sun, sea and sand of northern Tunisia, ending with life of 38.

Little Harry, along with his mother, Lady Di. AP

The young man assured that it seemed strange to him that Enrique He shared that his mother had been ordered removed.

It was a little strange when he said ‘when m @ t @ r0n to my mother’ because she was not just any mother, it was Princess Diana, « Owen continued.

Richards He was 16 years old when Rezgui attacked the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel in Port El Kantaoui, ending the life of his older brother Joel, 19 years old; his uncle Adrian Evans, 49, and his grandfather Pat Evans, 78.

Last year, Owen met the Duke of Sussex at the unveiling of a memorial to the victims in Birmingham. An emotional moment that you will never forget.

It seemed like he was trying to give some advice instead of having a pointless conversation, « he shared. Owen spoke to the Prince after giving a speech at the presentation.

I was nervous but Enrique nodded during my speech. My mom and I received a stuffed animal from our Smile for Joel charity, in honor of my brother. «

Owen gifted the Dukes of Sussex a toy for your child, Archie, from the charity he and his mother Suzanne Richards established after the attacks to provide support to other victims of terrorism.

This is not the first time that Prince henry talks about the benefits of talking through traumatic events.

William was a great support for his younger brother after the departure of Lady Diana. AP

In April 2017, he said on the Telegraph’s Bryony Gordon Mad World podcast that turning off all his emotions for the last 20 years it has had quite an effect serious not only in his personal life, but also in his work.

My way of dealing with it was to stick my head in the sand, refusing to think about my mother because why would that help? «

After experiencing two years of total chaos in his first 20 years, and with the support of his brother, WilliamShe began to seek professional help and told Gordon that she saw a therapist.