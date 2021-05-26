Prince Henry and Oprah reunite for new show on mental health

LOS ANGELES, May 26 (Reuters) – Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey will return to their mental health documentary with a new show, Apple TV + reported, adding that the series generated a 25% increase in new viewers on the streaming platform. .

“The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward” will be a virtual meeting that will air on Friday and will bring together health experts and celebrities, athletes and others. who talked about their struggles with depression, schizophrenia, and anxiety on the show.

Apple TV + said that the documentary, in which Harry spoke about the trauma of his mother’s death, his concern for his wife Meghan and the reaction of other members of the royal family, saw an increase of more than 40% in average viewership the weekend in the UK last week.

“The Me You Can’t See” was also widely viewed in Canada, Australia, Germany, Brazil and other territories, Apple said.

The project was Harry’s first foray into television production since he and Meghan, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, abandoned their royal duties and moved to California in 2020.

Apple TV + indicated that Friday’s show will feature some of those interviewed, including actress Glenn Close, and provide more insight into their stories and expert guidance.

It was unclear if Enrique will speak more about his own mental health struggles at the meeting.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)