Prince Henry of England and his wife Meghan Markle delivered food to the chronically ill, in their first public activity since they moved to California at the start of the confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple, who officially abandoned their duties as royalty, volunteered for the Angel Food project, which delivers some 600,000 medically approved meals a day to patients with life-threatening conditions.

“They were here on Easter Sunday and then we were surprised on Wednesday,” said communications manager Anne-Marie Williams. “They handed out about 20 of our beneficiaries and were happy.”

Wearing gloves and chinstraps, Enrique and Meghan “delivered meals to ease the burden on our overworked drivers,” following a surge in demand since the order to stay home by COVID-19 began, the NGO said in a statement. .

The Dukes of Sussex settled in California last month after announcing in January that they intended to leave real life and “work to become financially independent.”

They have since kept a low profile, including the location of their current residence, which according to unconfirmed information would be in Malibu.

It emerged last week that they are planning to launch an NGO in the United States called Archewell, which will include emotional support groups, vast multimedia educational content, and a wellness website.

The launch was postponed due to the pandemic crisis.

The couple learned about this charity through Meghan’s mother, who lives in Los Angeles and who had heard that she needed extra help during the pandemic.

“They are down-to-earth people, very sweet and genuine, and not ceremonial. They insisted that we call them Harry and Meghan,” Richard Ayoub, director of Angel Food, told ..

“We had a very informal conversation, all I know is that they are very determined to be helpful, and that they wanted to see Los Angeles through the lens of the Angel Food project and through the lens of philanthropy,” he added.

Many of Angel Food’s clients are vulnerable to the new coronavirus, and Ayoub said she hoped the couple’s attention would help attract donations.

“I keep my fingers crossed, waiting for them to come back,” he said. “Although with all this publicity we don’t know. But we hope they come back.”