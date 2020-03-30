LONDON, Mar 30 (.) – Prince Henry and his American wife Meghan published their latest message on Monday as active members of the British royal family, before officially embarking on new careers without their “royal highnesses” label.

Enrique and Meghan surprised Queen Elizabeth and other Windsor members in January when they announced their plans to retire from their royal duties. An agreement later reached with the 93-year-old queen included the couple starting a new life starting in April.

Starting Wednesday, the couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be free to pursue new careers, earn their own money, and spend most of their time in North America.

But they will no longer be able to use the word “royal” in their branding or carry out official duties and have agreed not to use His Royal Highness’ name.

Enrique, 35, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and sixth in line to the throne, will remain a prince but will renounce his military appointments.

“Although they may not see us here, the work continues,” the couple said in their latest message to their more than 11 million followers on their sussexroyal Instagram account.

“We look forward to connecting with you again soon. You have been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves and take care of others,” he added.

Enrique and Meghan, a former actress, were married in an extravagant ceremony in May 2018, a wedding that many saw as an injection of Hollywood glamor and modernity in the monarchy and that made them one of the most famous celebrity couples in the world. world.

Her son Archie was born a year later, but by that time relations with the media and with Enrique’s older brother, Prince William, began to tense and in January they announced their plans to withdraw from their royal duties.

This sparked a crisis and in a subsequent agreement between the queen, the heir to the throne – Prince Charles – and William, it was agreed that the couple would have to give up their royal job entirely.

As a result, the couple will stop using their name sussexroyal on Instagram and will not update their SussexRoyal.com website either. The Sussex Royal Foundation, which they were creating, will be liquidated.

However, Travalyst, a sustainable tourism initiative launched by Enrique that had been the foundation’s main objective, will continue to function as an independent non-governmental body.

The couple will now focus on their family for the next few months as they “develop their future nonprofit,” a statement from their office said.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would prefer that in the coming weeks and months the focus continues to be on the global response to COVID-19,” he added.

Their last public appearance was in early March, when they joined other members of the royal family in the service for Annual Commenwealth Day in London.

(Edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)