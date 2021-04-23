Prince Harry’s UK Visit “Broke the Ice” Between Estranged Royals

As for that rumored “deeply personal” letter Harry wrote to Prince Charles, the insider says it doesn’t exist.

The source also revealed that the future father of two spent some time with Queen elizabeth ii on two separate occasions. In addition, the Duke met his cousin Princess eugenie‘s newborn are, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Royal expert Sally bedell smith told E! News she suspects the royal family will mend ties with Harry in the future, explaining that the focus is on helping the Queen navigate her new life without Prince Philip.

“There may not be enough time,” she explained, “and this is the kind of thing that’s going to require time to mend. When you have a family rupture like that, nobody’s going to wave a wand and say, ‘We’re all going to get together. ‘ They need to better understand each other and I think that’s still there’s work to be done. “