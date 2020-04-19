Harry had already been criticized for “abandoning” his people in the midst of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic; now they consider their behavior to be unacceptable.

As if having given up the life of royalty and moving to the United States for follow the “American dream” of his wife Meghan Markle, it was not enough; Prince Harry is once again in the critical eye after a reckless comment on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in England.

According to Prince Harry, the work the media does is to some extent counterproductive.

“Things are better than what we believe in certain corners of the media (…) When you are isolated it can be very worrying if the only information you receive is from certain news channels, but if you are out and on the right platforms, you can feel this human spirit, ”Harry said during an interview on a war veterans podcast.

Reactions to his comment were swift. And to the surprise of many, it was not exactly the media that questioned Meghan Markle’s husband; the outrage came from the scientific community.

What are your qualifications for making these comments, other than leaving your country in your time of need? As for the media, I really don’t understand what Harry’s problem is. Journalists have been reporting the facts and have done a great job of holding the government to account, “replied the prestigious scientist Karol Sikora, who was also a government health adviser.

Sikora contradicted Harry regarding the role of the media. “They should be applauded, not reviled,” he said. Well, in his opinion, the media have not only defended the work of the health service but are also a kind of ally for keeping the population informed.

For his part, Nadra Ahmed, from the National Care Association, estimated that Harry “has not seen all the evidence.” He also added that the health and care staff suffers great anguish “Some of the things I have heard are horrible.”

In struggle to maintain his altruism

A video circulates on the internet in which it is stated that the couple has left behind the glamor to go house to house delivering food to sick and vulnerable people due to the pandemic.

The images were captured through a security camera, so it has been believed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not promote their community work.

Some media claim that the dukes they only limited to knocking on doors, handing over the pantry and saying “goodbye” with signs and maintaining social distance.

The donations in kind that the dukes made were destined for chronically ill people who cannot leave their homes because they are vulnerable to the coronavirus. The work belongs to the “Angel Food” initiative.

.