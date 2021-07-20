Prince Harry writes a book about his “totally true” memoirs

After so many years of seeing his life being told in the media, Prince Harry wants to tell his version. “Excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that is accurate and totally truthful”, He said in said statement. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I have learned throughout my life thus far.”

In addition, Harry and Meghan Markle have assured that she has been silenced by the institution. So this is the opportunity you are taking to tell what happened from your perspective. In the interview with Oprah, the couple said that Meghan was denied help in the midst of a mental health crisis and that someone in the royal family had expressed “concerns and conversations about how dark skin could be. [de Archie] when he is born “.