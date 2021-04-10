Prince Harry will go out of his way to attend his grandfather’s funeral

According to the royal expert, Rebecca English, for some years the prince agreed on certain details with the family, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, adjustments will have to be made and supposedly, the impossible will be done so that Harry can fly from California to England as soon as possible.

According to the Daily Mail, a source close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said that “Harry will do his best to return to the UK and be with his family. She will want nothing more than to be there for her family, and her grandmother in particular, Meghan is obviously pregnant so she will have to follow her doctors’ advice on whether it is safe for her to travel, but I think Harry will definitely go, ”he assured.