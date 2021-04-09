Prince Harry will be at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

The Duke of Sussex, Harry, who resides in the USA, will travel to the United Kingdom for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, died this Friday at the age of 99, according to the British newspaper Daily Mail.

Prince harry you will travel by private plane to London from California (USA), where he has resided since spring 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle, according to that tabloid.

Given his status as a member of the royal family, Prince Harry would be exempt from current travel restrictions to enter England, according to the Daily Mail, although he would have to comply at least five days of quarantine.

It is still unknown if the duchess of sussex, pregnant with her second child, a girl, will travel with the prince to say goodbye to the Duke of Edinburgh, who will be dismissed in a ceremony in the Chapel of St. George of Windsor Castle, with a date yet to be specified.

As the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip is entitled to a state funeralBut he had expressed his wish that it be less ostentatious and military in style.

Controversial interview in March

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex staged a controversy last March when, in a CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan accused the British Royal House of racism, pointed out to Buckingham Palace for allegedly perpetuating lies about her and Enrique and revealed that she had suicidal thoughts because of the pressure she suffered.

In early 2020, the couple announced their intention to step back as active members of the British monarchy and cease to reside permanently in the UK.

Confirmation of this decision came last february, coinciding with the Duke of Edinburgh’s hospitalization in London, admitted as a “precautionary measure” after feeling unwell and undergoing an operation for a pre-existing heart condition.