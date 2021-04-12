Prince Harry travels without Meghan Markle to the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip



Prince Harry will travel without Meghan Markle to the funeral of his grandfather Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS. / Getty Images

Amid much speculation the actress and duchess of sussex, Meghan markle will not be present at the funeral acts of the duke of edinburgh, the prince philip. They will be held in the St George Chapel in Windsor Castle. This means that the prince harry he will travel without his wife to say goodbye to his grandfather and of course, to hug his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Let us remember that Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99.

Supposedly, the doctor of Meghan He advised her not to travel due to her state of pregnancy. Let’s remember that not long ago, Meghan had a loss with her second pregnancy. This would be the third for the actress. “The Duchess has done everything possible to travel with the Duke, but unfortunately, she did not receive authorization from her doctor,” according to a spokesman for the couple.

Through the account of Instagram of the foundation Archewell of both, they sent a very short message as well. “Thanks for your service. We will miss you”, it could be read. Certainly a trip from USA until England it would be very long and Meghan She is already 6 months pregnant.

The wife of Harry will be waiting for you at home in Saint Barbara, California. It is known that only 30 people will attend the funeral due to the world situation with the Covid-19. This number of people is basically limited to very close members of the British royal family. They also asked the community, through a statement, to please do not approach any of the royal residences but to say goodbye with a minute of silence. Even so, many were those who approached the Buckingham Palace to give their condolences even though no one came out to receive them.



