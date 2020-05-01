Even out of royalty, blood is a permanent bond that can go a long way

After his wife Meghan Markle will lend the voice for an ambitious documentary project of Disney +, the prince harry He has decided not to be left behind, although he received a little help for it, specifically of your blood tie.

The duke of sussex – title now merely honorific- will be the one who narrates the special chapter of the animated children’s series “Thomas and his friends”, inspired by the classic tale of the locomotive that Netflix has decided resume now in a 3D version.

This chapter especially will deal with lA visit from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by her son Charles (Harry’s father) to the train station where Thomas lives the adventures next to his friends.

For Prince Harry This is a very special project, since since childhood he had a great affection for history and for the caricature that was broadcast on it at the time.

Even, in his childhood, the little prince carried his backpack from the locomotive to school along with his brother William.

“Thomas has been a familiar and comforting face to many families for the past 75 years, inspiring and educating children on many important topics through their exciting stories and characters ”affirmed the youngest son of Lady Di.

“I am very proud to participate in this special episode and I wish Thomas and Friends a very happy birthday. “

