Prince Harry said that he is texting with this famous actor for a curious reason



Prince harry

Photo: Joe Giddins – WPA Pool / Getty Images

The prince harry has opened up about his relationship with the actor Orlando Bloom and his wife Katy Perry, admitting that he regularly texts his new friend. But what is the link that unites them?

In an interview for the Armchair Expert podcast, hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, the Duke of Sussex unveiled the mystery and gave details of his relationship with the popular interpreter.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, bought a mansion in Santa Barbara last summer, where they hope they can lead a less pressured life, already estranged from royalty. However, they can hardly escape the paparazzi.

In the grueling task of dodging the media spotlight, Harry has new allies, which in this case are neither more nor less than Bloom and Perry, residents in the same neighborhood as Meghan and Harry and with similar experience in the art of escaping the cameras.

The actor lives at the end of the street where the prince’s new residence is located, who confessed in the interview that you regularly exchange text messages with your new friend and warn each other of the presence of photographers.

“Two days ago Orlando Bloom sent me a message, because he is on the same street and we keep in touch due to the paparazzi. He sent me a photo his security guard got of a long-haired man in a hat and his huge camera in the back of a 4 × 4 van with tinted windows, ”Harry recounted on the podcast.

He added: “A woman in the driver’s seat made the peace sign sitting there while the guy was lying in the back of the vehicle taking pictures of him and his son.”

The duke criticized the photographer’s behavior and said: “How is that normal, how can it be acceptable?” After dealing with the British tabloids after his departure from royalty, the son of Lady Di and Prince Charles believes, despite everything, that things have improved “a lot” for him and his family since he moved to California on last year with his wife, who is in sweet waiting, and their 2-year-old son, Archie.

“Here I can raise my head and I feel different. My shoulders have relaxed, as have hers, and you walk feeling a little freer. I can carry Archie on the back of my bike. I never had a chance to do that”, He commented enthusiastically about his new life.