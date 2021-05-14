Prince Harry reveals secret meeting with Meghan in supermarket

Oprah and Harry premiere series on Apple TV + 0:47

(CNN) – Prince Harry spoke about the extent to which he and Meghan tried to keep their burgeoning relationship a secret, how it felt growing up in the media spotlight, and his new life in America.

The Duke of Sussex spoke to actor Dax Shepard, host of the “Armchair Expert” podcast, in an episode released Thursday. In the episode, he discussed his “wild days” at age 20, his parties, and recounted his internal monologue from that time as he struggled with the responsibilities of being a member of the royal family.

“I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to do this, look what he did to my mother,” Harry recalled.

He also spoke of the media in the UK. “It’s a cross between ‘The Truman Show’ and being in a zoo,” he said, referring to Jim Carrey’s 1998 film in which the protagonist has no idea that he is living in a giant television where everyone is filmed. their movements. Harry recalled how the attention affected the early stages of his relationship with Meghan.

“The first time Meghan and I got together for her to come stay with me, we met in a London supermarket and pretended we didn’t know each other,” he said, saying that he was wearing a baseball cap that covered his eyes to avoid being recognized. .

While criticizing the behavior of some media outlets in the United States, Harry said the situation has improved for him and his family since they moved to California.

It was announced last February that Harry and Meghan would not return as active members of the British royal family, after walking away from royal duties last year.

“Living here now I can lift my head and I really feel different… you can walk around feeling a little freer,” he said.

“I can carry Archie on the back of my bike … I never would have had the chance to do it.”

During the podcast, Harry also addressed the changing attitude towards mental health in society.

“Going public, especially now in today’s world, is a sign of strength rather than weakness,” he said, before arguing that mental health is, in fact, public health.

“I think that two of the biggest problems we face in the world today are the climate crisis and mental health, and the two are intrinsically related,” he said.

“If we neglect our collective well-being, we are basically finished, because if we cannot take care of ourselves, we cannot take care of others. If we can’t take care of each other, we can’t take care of this home that we all live in, so it’s all part of the same.

Harry has been working on a multi-part documentary series called “The Me You Can’t See” with Oprah Winfrey, the goal of which is to help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being.

The series, which will feature high-profile guests, will premiere on May 21 on Apple TV +.