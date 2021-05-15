Prince Harry reveals he wanted to leave royalty after Princess Diana’s death



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Photo: Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince harry revealed in a podcast that she was in her early 20s when the thought of retiring from her duties as part of the Royal Family came to her mind saying that the impact of life on her late mother, Princess Diana, influenced her feelings.

“It’s work, right? Smile and hold on. I was in my early 20s and I was thinking: ‘I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here. I don’t wanna be doing this, look what he did to my mother‘”Harry stated.

The comment came in response to a question from the show’s host about how he felt about visiting places in the UK where people in “worse situations” had “more freedom” than he did.

Another of the statements that the prince made was that he does not want to make the same mistakes with his children that they made with him.

“When it comes to parenting, if I have experienced any kind of suffering due to the pain that perhaps my father or parents had suffered, How am I going to settle down, have a wife and a family, when I know it’s going to happen again? I’ll make sure to break that cycle“, He said.

Prince Harry resigned from his post as a member of the royals more than a year ago and has been settling into his new life in California with his wife. Meghan markle with whom you are about to welcome your second baby, a girl.

It has been two months since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey in which they played very strong themes.

This talk went around the world. Since then, the Royal Family has been embroiled in a series of criticism and speculation as Meghan accused a member of the Buckingham Palace of being a racist for showing concern about her son Archie’s skin color.