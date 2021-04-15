Prince Harry returns to London for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip

After the announcement of the death of Prince Philip, last Friday, one of the great unknowns was whether his grandson, Prince Harry, would return to London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth’s husband. For a year, Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their son, Archie Harrison, reside in California, United States, after making the decision not to be an active part of the English Royal Family.

© GettyImages Prince Harry returned to his native country after a year

This weekend, Harry arrived in London and was seen at Heathrow Airport without the company of his wife or son. The youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, will be kept in quarantine for a few days, required for anyone who enters the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in his particular case, said quarantine will be shortened so that he can attend his grandfather’s funeral, to be held next Saturday, April 17, at St. James Chapel in Windsor.

Only 30 people will attend the funeral service due to the health crisis that has been going on around the world for more than a year. It is estimated that Prince Charles and Prince William are present, and that together with Harry they will walk behind the procession just as they did in 1997, when they fired Princess Diana.

This will be the first time Harry has returned to the UK after just over a year of opting for a life without the obligations of royalty. It will also be the first time he meets his brother, with whom he was last seen in public on March 9 of last year, at an official event.

© GettyImages Harry is expected to walk alongside his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, in the Prince Philip procession

In January 2020, he and his wife decided to move their small family in search of a different life. They first resided in Canada and after a few months found their home in California, United States.

The return of the prince also occurs just a month after his controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which he and his wife made several revelations about their departure from the United Kingdom, their duties in the Royal Family and various confessions that shocked the followers of the English monarchy.

Meghan Markle, absent from funeral

Another of the doubts regarding the funeral of Prince Philip was the attendance of Meghan Markle. Harry’s wife did not travel to the UK with her husband. And to avoid speculation in this regard, the palace reported that the absence of the Duchess of Sussex is due to her current condition, as she is expecting her second baby, a girl who will be born next summer.

© GettyImagesMeghan Markle will not accompany Prince Harry in the last goodbye to his grandfather