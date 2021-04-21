Prince Harry returned to Los Angeles, the day before The Queen’s birthday. Harry, 36, returned to LA on Tuesday, on an American Airlines commercial flight that arrived at LAX at 1:30 p.m. local time.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry’s return to Los Angeles means that he will miss his grandmother’s 95th birthday today, April 21, and there was no resolution with the family.

There are photos of Harry leaving in a black van with a driver, through the VIP part of the Los Angeles airport, the area reserved for celebrities and you know, super rich and powerful people, he was seen arriving at his mansion in Montecito around 4 p.m.

Harry returns to the US, just 24 hours before his grandmother’s birthday, who turns 95 today – and after Philip’s funeral – and this will be The Queen’s first birthday without her husband of 73 years.

They say that the monarch will spend her birthday discreetly at Windsor Castle, where she will see some relatives and walk her dogs. Prince Charles is at his home in Wales, and Prince William is not expected to visit. There will not be the traditional greeting to the queen with weapons or birthday photo because she is in mourning.

Following Prince Philip’s funeral, Harry and William were seen leaving the funeral together at St. George’s Chapel, where they allegedly discussed the weather, the funeral and such, according to ‘expert lip readers’ with x-ray views.

Supposedly, as Dan Wootton revealed yesterday to the Mail Online, afterwards there was a meeting in the castle ‘face to face’ between the brothers and their father Prince Charles, and in an unprecedented development that reveals the depth of the rupture, Charles and William preferred to meet with Harry so that no one’s words could be misinterpreted later.

Gosh, imagine that awkwardness, not being able to speak anything in front of Harry because he runs to tell his wife and of course, his BFF and neighbor, Oprah. LOL! That’s why it was returned before The Queen’s birthday, it’s not welcome, it’s past the grandfather’s funeral. Your probation is over. Bye!

It had been said that Harry would stay a few more days for his grandmother’s birthday, however, sources assured that he had ‘a conflict’ with this, whether to stay or return home with his wife Meghan and their son.

Sources told the Mail on Sunday that Harry received a cold reception when he arrived at Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday and was ignored by older royals, including Princess Anne and the Duchesses of Earl and Wessex.

Harry’s presence also caused problems among the courtiers, although the Duke of Edinburgh had wanted them to wear a military uniform for his funeral, Harry could not wear it because he resigned from his military roles when he resigned from royalty. For this reason, The Queen decided that everyone should wear a suit to the funeral.

After the funeral, the brothers and their father Prince Charles were said to meet to “clear things up,” but Page Six and The Telegraph reported that the meeting never happened out of fear of misunderstandings. The Times reported that they also did not see each other before Harry left for the United States. I mean!

Sources told the media that both Charles and William wanted both to be present for any meeting for fear that “twisted versions of events” would be leaked to the press by Harry’s team, (you know, the MEagain Team).

Harry is expected to return to the UK for the unveiling of the statue of his mother Princess Diana in late July. But, Who Knows?

The Queen said today she was very moved by all the support and kindness shown by the public following the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, as she turns 95 without her loving husband for 73 years.

So Harry didn’t stay for his grandmother The Queen’s 95th birthday, he returned to Los Angeles with his pregnant wife and son Archie.

Let’s see … How long for the “sources” or “close friends” to start telling the media how was the cold treatment of Harry at the funeral, what did they talk about, what did they say about MEagain, etc, etc? HA! People will surely have several ‘exclusives’.

Anyways, the news is, Prince Harry returned to Los Angeles, the day before his grandmother’s birthday.

Oh by the way, they were commenting that he was so environmentally friendly traveling in that truck, that where was his bike? LMAO!

Share this news!