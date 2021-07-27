Prince Harry Reportedly Worried He Has a “Limited Shelf-Life”

There’s been a lot of drama and speculation about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir (the royals truly need to calm themselves), and now one of his friends is out here telling The Times (via The Sun) that Harry is so eager to get his story out because he’s worried he has a “limited shelf-life.”

“Harry has always been in such a rush to make an ‘impact,’ because he thinks he has a limited shelf-life before the public want to hear more from George and his siblings and he worries that after that, he’ll turn into his uncle. “

This comes as Harry’s other former friends from Eton and the Army have expressed concern about what he might write about them. An old friend told The Daily Mail that “There is a fear that he’s going to reveal details of his hedonistic youth which some worry will play havoc with their careers and personal lives.”

A source also added, “If Harry slams any of his old school and military buddies in his new book they have pledged to break ranks to tell their story.” This decision apparently comes as “friendly emails have gone unanswered, which hasn’t instilled much confidence.”

Just, uh, FYI, Harry hasn’t implied that he wants to “slam” anyone in his memoir. And all he has said is this:

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful. “

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io