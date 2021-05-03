Prince Harry reappears without Meghan and cheered like a star

Prince Harry at the Vax Live concert held this Sunday, May 2. (Photo: Jordan StraussGTRES)

After Prince Harry traveled expressly to England for the funeral of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, and brought positions with his brother William, the Duke of Sussex has returned to his American life. And it’s not bad at all.

Harry participated this Sunday in the Vax Live benefit concert organized by Global Citizen in Los Angeles, which aims to achieve a commitment from world leaders to ensure global access to vaccines against the coronavirus.

As in the funeral, the Duke of Sussex has participated alone in the event given the advanced state of pregnancy of his wife, Meghan Markle. Under the name of “Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex” that appeared on one of the screens, the Californian audience received him with a warm ovation, typical of any of the other stars present at the concert.

During his speech, he spoke about the need to show solidarity and help countries that still do not have access to the vaccine. “We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know and those we don’t. We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no one person or community is left behind, ”he said.

“We cannot truly rest or recover until there is a fair distribution in all corners of the world. The mission before us is one that we cannot afford to fail and that is what tonight is about ”, he emphasized in his speech.

His intervention was highly applauded by the attendees, both live and on social networks, where many highlighted the importance of his words and even compared his magnetism with the public with that of his mother, the late Diana of Wales and his grandmother, Elizabeth II .

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.