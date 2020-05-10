Prince Harry reappears from his Los Angeles mansion to share an emotional message | Instagram

Prince Harry reappears from his Los Angeles mansion to share an emotional message. The former Duke of Sussex has news for these times of pandemic and talks about the complications he has gone through in recent months and how they have affected us all.

Since March 31 of this year Meghan Markle and Prince Harry They abandoned their royal duties and moved, first to Canada and then to The Angels, where they currently live, in an incredible mansion, by the way, the public appearances of the popular and controversial couple.

Recently both Meghan Markle and prince harry had appeared to collaborate on some projects with the popular Netflix entertainment platform, Meghan with the Disney documentary ‘Elephant’ and Harry with in an anniversary chapter for Thomas and friends.

Beyond that, the prince harry he had not been shown publicly, however he has shared a video in which he sends a message not to miss the date on which the Invictus Games they would take place in the city of The Hague in the Netherlands.

Prince Harry announced the cancellation of the Invictus Games since March, however, he believed it important to recognize the work and training of all the participants, so he decided to start a message of inspiration and hope. The message was received with joy, revealing the human side of the prince.

The Invictus Games are multi-sport games, organized by himself prince harry, In which its association of veterans, wounded or sick participates. The sports included in these games are wheelchair basketball, volleyball, rowing, among others, and have been held annually since its founding in 2014.

