Prince Harry Opens Up About Naked Vegas Pics

Among the many things Prince Harry discussed in his recent interview with Armchair Expert? Those naked photos of him playing pool in Las Vegas. Ahem, in case you weren’t following royal news back in the day, photos of Harry partying nude in Vegas were leaked in 2012, causing quite the STIR.

The pics were brought up by Dax Shepard during the podcast interview, who said, per People, “You’re the only one I ever knew [from the Royal Family] and simply because you were in those awesome nude photos in Vegas. “

Harry didn’t have much to say in response, but did muse “You’re constantly looking for other people to balance out your own behavior, right? It’s relatable.” He also responded, “Thank you … That was a few weeks before I went to Afghanistan” when Dax said he had a “good body.”

TMZ were the first to post the photos of Harry, reporting that he was playing “strip billiards” at a “high rollers hotel suite.” Palace officials ended up confirming that the photos were real, saying, per CNN, “Prince Harry has been on a private holiday before he resumes his military duties. ”

ANYYYYYWAY, Harry also opened up about his mental health and his relationship to Prince Charles in his latest interview, so go ahead and check that out this way. But apparently palace insiders aren’t thrilled, with a source telling royal reporter Rebecca English that “They [the Sussexes] appear to be making careers of talking about their previous ones. It is not helpful. ‘”The source also saltily added,” nothing ever appears to be their own fault. “

Kay!

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

