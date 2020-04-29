Prince Harry, nostalgia for his favorite classic, takes part in a special Thomas train

1/5

Recently Harry appears again on the scene after recording a special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the classic tale of “Thomas the Tank Engine“(Thomas and his friends), a children’s favorite.

The royal presented a program called “Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine ”that shows a plot in which it includes Enrique’s father and grandmother, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II as animated characters.

The story portrays the childhood of the Prince of Welsh when he was a boy, and the friendly little train takes Sir Topham Hatt, the railroad controller, to the Palace of Buckingham to receive an acknowledgment.

It is worth mentioning that the presentation was recorded in January, before the duke of sussex He will move from the country and in it he appears smilingly reading a book about the adventures of the popular little train.

Similarly the youngest son of the Princess Diana He noted that he had “very fond memories of growing up with Thomas and his friends and being transported to new places with his adventures.”

He also stressed the important function which has meant in the development of many children.

Thomas “She has been a comforting and familiar face to so many families for the past 75 years, entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important topics through exciting stories and characters,” he added.

It should be remembered that at the beginning of this year, Harry and Meghan They announced their decision to reside outside the country, after a few months and closing some royal debts they moved to Canada and currently reside in Los Angeles.

However, the Duke’s childhood memories in England without a doubt they are unforgettable, the royal was always characterized by a mischievous look and was an avid follower of this character, of which there is evidence.

A set of images show the close relationship of Enrique with the train, one of them shows the royal at a very young age on his first day in kindergarten in September 1987, when he carried a bag with the image of the endearing character.

The creator of this work was the reverend Wilbert Awdry who published the first book “The Railway Series75 years ago, she had originally created it as a good night story for her son Christopher when he suffered from measles.

The daring little blue train does not appear in the first story, however it had its own illustrated book in 1946, “Thomas the Tank Engine“, so he quickly became a favorite among Edward, Gordon and Henry.

Subsequently, the entertaining history of the trains was carried as a stop-motion animated series in the 1980s and digital in 2009

Mattel-owned Thomas and Friends ”is now broadcast in 160 countries worldwide.

On the other hand, other stars also appeared in “Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine ”as British actress Rosamund Pike herself who voiced a new character named Duchess of Loughborough.

So they have announced that the program will be broadcast by Netflix in the United States on May 1 and as part of Channel 5’s “Milkshake” in Britain the next day. While in Australia and Canada it will be a month later.

