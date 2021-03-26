Prince Harry may have obtained an extraordinary ability visa to work in the United States.



Prince Harry of England could be working in the United States thanks to an O-1 visa for “extraordinary abilities”.

The discussion about the work permit that Prince Henry of Wales has, better known as Prince Harry, to work in the country, it occurs after it was revealed in recent days about several projects on radio and television in the US, as well as a position in a “startup” in California.

Some people wonder that, in the case of having obtained a work visa or “green card”, how did you do it, being a British citizen after moving to California less than a year ago with his wife Meghan Markle.

The Daily Mail reviewed the opinion of an expert who believes that Harry can qualify for the O-1 nonimmigrant visa without problems. This permit is for individuals who possess extraordinary abilities in the sciences, arts, education, business or athletics, or have demonstrated a record of extraordinary accomplishments in the film industry or television industry and have been recognized nationally and internationally for those accomplishments. website of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The Duke of Sussex’s work on the foundation Invictus Games could help you order. Additional, the recent interview he gave with Meghan on the Oprah Winfrey show that generated millions of dollars for the television industry would also make it easier for him to obtain a visa.

Expert immigration attorney Doug Lightman of Lightman Law in New YorkHe explained: “Harry would have no problem getting O-1 because he is a prince.”

The lawyer added: “He has traveled all over the world… and there is his work with Invictus. It would be enough for me to qualify ”.

The representatives of Prince Harry, who together with his wife resigned from their active duties as members of the British royal family, have not answered the question as to whether in fact

Regardless of the final explanation, Harry remains focused on his new duties outside of royalty. A blog post about his entry on coaching company BetterUp this Thursday confirms this.

“Self-optimization is not about fixing something that is broken. It has to do with becoming the best version of ourselves no matter what life brings us, ”reads part of the message.