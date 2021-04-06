Prince Harry is one more Californian

With two new jobs and a little girl on the way, Prince Harry is enjoying his days in California.

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson takes his first steps into the business world with two new jobs.

After his departure from royalty and confirming that his family had cut off all financial aid and that they were living off the inheritance left to him by his mother, Princess Diana, Harry managed to get two jobs in the United States.

The first involves an executive position at the Silicon Valley startup BetterUp, which is worth $ 1.7 billion. Here Harry will assume the role of Director of Impact and will help promote the application of mental health services to different corporations. Facebook, Hilton and the Chevron oil company are some of the companies that already use this application.

His other job will be for The Aspen Institute where Harry will join the institution’s group of 15 commissioners dedicated to analyzing all areas of American life to build a “free, just and equitable society.”

Apparently the two new jobs brought a bit of peace to the prince and that is why he went out to share a walk on the beach with his hair Pula.

With a ball thrower in hand, Harry walked along the shore wearing his cap back, navy blue shorts and white T-shirt, a look very much in keeping with the low profile that he craves so much.

The great absentees were Meghan, who is already entering the final stretch of her pregnancy and little Archie who will be two years old next month.

April is a very special month for Harry as 21 is his grandmother’s 95th birthday. There are currently no comments on whether Harry and his family traveled to visit the Queen. If so, it would be their first reunion after the controversial and revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey.