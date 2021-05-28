Prince Harry is now considered ‘better equipped’ to help people with suicidal tendencies

In a new episode of his documentary series ‘The Me You Can’t See’, co-produced and presented by Oprah Winfrey, prince harry of england has wanted to open up about how much he has learned about the need to take care of mental health thanks to his love affair with Meghan Markle. It must be remembered that the now Duchess of Sussex confessed weeks ago that her difficult existence within the British monarchy had even led her to contemplate the possibility of taking her own life, which gave off a desperate cry for help that, according to her version of events, was received with a certain indifference by those in charge of the palace.

His experiences with his wife, as well as the way in which he has lately been managing his own traumas, such as the tragic loss of his mother, Diana of Wales, have turned the grandson of Elizabeth II into a better “equipped” and prepared person when it comes to helping others, especially those who are in a situation of clear vulnerability on a psychological level. In addition to being involved, along with his brother William and his sister-in-law Kate MiddletonAll things being said, in numerous initiatives linked to the promotion of mental health, the prince now considers that his documentary for Apple TV + can be a powerful tool to encourage those most in need when it comes to seeking professional help.

“Many people are afraid of being the recipient of that conversation. [en referencia a la interacción con personas de tendencias suicidas] because they do not know what to say and also feel that they are not in a position to give advice or to say the right thing. But the most important thing in these cases is to simply make them feel that you are there for them. Listening is the most important thing, because listening and being part of that conversation is, without a doubt, the first and most important step you have to take ”, Prince Harry explained in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey.

