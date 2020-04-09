Prince Harry is caught shopping for toilet paper at the market | Instagram

Like any mortal making basic necessity purchases, the Prince harry in a market stocking up on toilet paper.

If someone had told you years ago that they found the Prince harry in the market would you have believed him? Probably not, however, a British media wanted to portray him as a complete housewife and circulated a photomontage.

The controversial image portrays the duke of sussex leaving a market buying toilet paper like any mortal who goes in search of the basic necessities.

You may be interested Meghan Markle and Harry, inspired by little Archie announce new foundation

A recent image in which the youngest son of Prince Charles appears with a cart in the supermarket which he was carrying full of toilet paper and diapers, was a photomontage by a British media, on the occasion of April Fool’s Day that is celebrated on April 1 in the UK.

The false image was shared by various media, who believed it was true.

It should be remembered that the least of the Windsor he lost all his privileges after him and Meghan They will completely renounce being members of royalty.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Now the dukes of sussex They start a life as normal as possible in Los Angeles, California, from where the actress today starts her acting career again.

It was recently learned that Meghan He resumed his path in acting after participating in a documentary by the Disney company in which he lends his voice for a documentary.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The new release “Elephant” by Disney nature, portrays the journey of some elephants to find water.

Likewise, their participation also recognized the great work of Prince Harry who collaborated largely thanks to his experience that in past years he acquired in his various stays in Africa.

In honor of World Elephant Day today, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have shared on Instagram memories from their conservation work with Elephants Without Borders (EWB). The couple visited Botswana two years ago to assist Mike Chase, founder of the organization, in tracking the animals to help protect them from poaching. Although they previously posted photos from the trip in April, they unveiled more images today to share good news about the charity’s progress in the past month. Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex followed and highlighted EWB on Instagram in July, their fans and The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund have helped the organization fit 25 elephants with navigation collars. “These collars allow the team at EWB to track the elephants, as well as to learn their essential migratory patterns to keep their corridors safe and open so future generations of elephants can roam freely,” part of the Sussexes’ Instagram caption reads. Photos show Harry — dressed in an army green shirt, dark shorts, and a baseball cap — toting supplies over to an elephant in the wild. Another image shows Meghan’s hands, decked out in various rings, gently holding the end of an elephant’s trunk. Back in April, Harry and Meghan shared a photo of themselves placing a tracking collar on a sedated elephant. “The elephant pictured was sedated for just 10 minutes before he was up and back with his herd,” they explained in their post. “Tracking his movements has allowed conservationists to better protect him and other elephants and ensure heightened protection for these beautiful creatures moving forward.” A post shared by Meghan Markle (@hrhofsussex) on Aug 12, 2019 at 11:39 pm PDT

And it is that the family of the actress was present while Meghan worked, including the small Archieeven Harry was in charge of helping her in the pronunciation of African words.

You can also read Harry gives Meghan a definitive no, love could disappear in California

It is worth mentioning that the Prince was one of the most excited about this type of contributions by Meghan, for the strong connection it has with what represents that continent.

Today on #WorldWildlifeDay, we recognize the importance of sustaining all life on Earth – and celebrating the importance that animal and plant species play as key components of the world’s biodiversity and therefore our survival. Organizations like African Parks, which The Duke of Sussex serves as President of, is working tirelessly to protect our critical ecosystems for today and future generations. @AfricanParksNetwork is a conservation NGO that safeguards vast wild landscapes across Africa, with 17 national parks across 11 African countries, covering over 13 million hectares of land and wildlife. But this work goes far beyond just wildlife and into the local communities – African Parks are ensuring that these protected areas support the surrounding communities through providing security, education, healthcare, and employment; by investing in local services to create conservation led economies, because people and wildlife need the same conditions to thrive. Find out more about how you can be involved @africanparksnetwork • Photo © Scott Ramsay / Mana Meadows / Lorenz Fischer / Naude Heunis / Will Burrard Lucas A shared post from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Mar 2, 2020 at 10:21 PST

.