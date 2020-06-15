Prince Harry has a new friend in Los Angeles and Meghan is aware | Instagram

The The prince Harry is happy to find a new friend in Los Angeles after being away from his family and friends for several months.

The grandson of the Queen isabel II He spent very desolate moments not having any permanent job or activity in Los Angeles, with no one to tell about his sorrows.

However, now everything changed, as the royal found a new friend, while Meghan approaches one of his staunch people.

The good news for Harry is that Dorian Ragland, the mother of Meghan He went to live with them at his residence in Los Angeles to help take care of little Archie.

The mansion valued at US $ 10 million, now houses the small family of the Dukes of Sussex, Archie and now Dorian, The mother of the duchess.

As it emerged, Dorian, a former social worker, came to live with her daughter and son-in-law to help care for little Archie and help the couple settle in the United States.

So apparently dukes They are also looking to buy a house with the famous ZIP code 90210 and that it has a guest house and enough space for Doria to live next to them.

However, comments are never superfluous and it is even rumored that some friends of Harry He has been criticized for living with his mother-in-law, yet « he has a brilliant relationship with her. »

On the other hand, it is one of the reasons why Meghan She wanted to move to her place of origin since she has a close relationship with her 63-year-old mother, « she is her strength » and she does not trust many people other than her immediate circle of family and friends.

They also point out that the Prince harry has established an « unlikely » friendship with the Hollywood actress Liza Minnelli, 74 years old, who is also supporting him in his process of adapting to the place and leaving his real life behind.

Apparently, the actress had a very good relationship with the late princess Diana, mother of the prince, for this reason decided to establish contact with the Prince, 35 years old.

A friend said: « Liza approached because she was close to Diana and offered her support. » according to the specific La Botana media.

Liza Minnelli was a close friend of Diana from Wales

As the media reporting the dukes has pointed out, the transition from his new life to Harry has been even more difficult, however, Liza Minnelli He has dealt with fame for years and has extensive experience

She has been dealing with paparazzi for years, and knows the game of fame. «

The legendary actress she always proudly shared her friendship in the life of the « Wale’s princess« So now having your child close is a gesture to that » beautiful friendship « .