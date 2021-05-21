Prince Harry Found Meghan Markle Crying Amid Bullying Allegations

Prince Harry is speaking out about mental health in the new Apple TV + docuseries The Me You Can’t See, talking at length about his own experience starting therapy, as well as the neglect he experienced when asking the royal family for help. And per People, the Duke of Sussex also spoke about his wife Meghan Markle’s “heartbreaking” reaction to bullying allegations made against her by palace aids — which were reported on by The Times several days before her and Harry’s bombshell Oprah interview.

Harry spoke about what was going on at home during this experience, saying he found Meghan crying because of the “combined effort of the firm and the media to smear her.”

“I was woken up in the middle of the night to her crying in her pillow because she doesn’t want to wake me up, because I’m already carrying too much,” he said. “That’s heartbreaking. I held her, we talked, she cried, and she cried, and she cried.”

At the time of the bullying allegations, a spokesperson for the Sussexes denied the claims, saying “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good. “

Meghan and Harry’s team also denied the allegations in a statement directly to The Times, saying, “Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet …. It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years. “

Watch The Me You Can’t See on Apple TV + May 20 at 9 pm ET.

