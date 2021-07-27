Prince Harry fears being ignored, has Prince Andrew complex

A new report claims that Prince Harry is afraid of being ignored, he has the “Prince Andrew complex”. The Duke of Sussex is said to fear being ignored as all public interest is focused on the next generation of royalty.

Pagesix has the 36-year-old exiled prince, admitted in interviews about five years ago, that he worried about “getting boring” as people showed more interest in his brother William’s children, George, 8, Charlotte, 6, and Louis. out of 3, noted Times of London.

“Harry has always been in such a hurry to cause an ‘impact’, because he believes that he has a limited lifespan before the public wants to hear more from George and his brothers” – said a friend to the British media. “He fears that after that, he will become like his uncle” – said the friend, referring to Andrew who was banished from his royal responsibilities amid the scandal for his close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Harry’s friend told the UK Times that explains why the “privacy-obsessed prince” seems in a hurry to always give exclusive TV interviews and tell his “truth” in an upcoming autobiography.

The Duke of Sussex made his fears understood five years ago in an interview with the same outlet, recalled interviewer Roya Nikkhah. Harry told Nikkhah that he planned to use his “privileged position” for “good things” “as much as possible, or until he got bored, or until (Prince) George ended up being more interesting,” she wrote.

“There is nothing worse than going through a period of your life where you are making a big difference and suddenly … you fall” he said at the time, when he was 31 years old. “You want to make a difference, but nobody listens to you,” he added.

His behavior since then has driven his family, as well as his once loyal aides, to despair, sources told the outlet.

A former aide predicted that after his autobiography, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle “will sail into the sunset … convinced that they did the right thing by telling ‘their truth.’ “Now I hope everyone shut up the damn mouth,” the anonymous former aide told the UK newspaper.

