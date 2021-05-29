Prince Harry did not answer call regarding Prince Philip’s death. Harry is believed to have been asleep when his grandfather’s death was called.

TMZ reports that sources in law enforcement said that on April 9, someone from the US embassy called Harry’s home at 3 am to report the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

It is not known if the phone was silent or if he and Meghan were asleep, but no one answered the call. After several attempts, an Embassy rep called the Santa Monica Sheriff’s Department, requesting that they come to Harry’s house to notify him that the embassy was trying to contact him urgently.

An officer from the Sheriff’s Department went to Harry and Meghan’s property in Montecito and spoke to someone and this person was the one who told Harry to call the embassy urgently, that’s how Prince Harry found out about the death of Prince Philip.

Prince Philip died on the morning of April 9 at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle in London, they are 8 hours apart in California.

Harry traveled to the UK for the funeral of his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh, where he first met royalty after his resignation and move to the USA.

So, Prince Harry did not answer a call about the death of Prince Philip, it is believed that he was asleep, the police had to go to tell him to call the embassy urgently. Well, honestly, I put all phones and cell phones on mute when I go to sleep … I don’t blame them. LOL!

Oh, by the way, Harry went back to talking about his royal family, saying that they are ‘incredibly good at covering up’ their struggles and mental problems because they are ’embarrassed’, as he put it on the latest Oprah Apple show. At the same time, he said that he and Oprah planned the series two years ago, showing how he was already taking steps to his new life away from his royal obligations, before emigrating with Meghan and Archie in January 2020.

Harry also talked about the importance of family support in tough times with actress Glenn Close.

