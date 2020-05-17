Prince Harry could have fallen in love with Meghan, for being equal to Diana, they say | Instagram

Paul Burrell, who for many years was the former butler of the Princess Diana He got to know many of his secrets and his personality, which he assures, Prince Harry would fall in love years later.

As we well know, the two sons of Diana, so much Harry how William they were very attached to their mother, despite the fact that after the separation with Carlos, Diana enjoyed time with her children.

The great admiration and love that his children felt for what she was and what she did with people, her quality, her humanity with the most vulnerable would take years later for Harry to fall in love with Meghan, according to the own Burrell.

But why did you develop this idea?

After the misfortune that will take the life of the call “Princess of the People“Her children continued to sow the great legacy of humanitarian causes that would have distinguished her in life and made her what she became for the people.

After the heirs to the throne of Diana and Carlos they all became men, prepared for what would be their destiny, in the United States an enthusiastic and persevering young woman also struggled to achieve her goals.

Meghan Markle, a young woman who dreamed of being an actress, disciplined and with a firm conviction to help people, developed in the environment of The Angels.

Firm and very decisive, he made it to the small screen in a series, “Suits“At the same time, this alternated with humanitarian causes, creating foundations, she became a spokesperson for the neediest, characteristics that were also reflected in Diana.

Both women always go after what they want and what they believe and do not hesitate. ” The former butler points out.

Such coincidences, he assures Paul were the main virtues that Harry he remembered his mother Diana and they were what made him finally fall in love with Meghan, mainly the humanitarian causes that made the Princess of Wales an icon was what her youngest son could see in the Californian actress, assures the princess’s confidant.

Harry married Meghan because she is just like Diana, “he said in an interview with Closer magazine.

Likewise, even after their marriage, Burrell ensures the Sussex continue to pay tribute to the memory of DianaAnother proof is her resignation from royalty, as she once expressed to him.

According to Paul, one of the wishes of Diana was to get away from royalty and reside in another country, he assures that on many occasions the princess confessed that he had the concern to leave, possibly it could be to the United States in Malibu, Harry and Meghan they are carrying out the princess’ wishes, he notes.

However, on the other hand, it ensures that perhaps if Lady Di and the wife of their youngest son had met, possibly they would not have gotten along well.

I think they might have collided. I imagine that they would have been two strong and independent women with different visions of things, it would have been a battle between the form of Meghan and that of Diana ”.

According to Cosmopolitan magazine, Burrell ensures that between the two there is a great difference between both:

Diana in her youth was naive and did not know how to deal with the media when joining the royal family, while Meghan already has a game plan, “she says.

