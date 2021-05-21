Prince Harry confesses that he indulged in drugs and alcohol because of the pain he experienced after Lady Di’s death

Prince Harry of England confessed that, during a time in his life, he resorted to parties and alcohol “As a form of escape” of the pain he felt after the death of his mother, Princess Diana and his fit into the British royal family.

In a new documentary series titled “The Me You Can’t See” (“What you can’t see about me”), that he has created with the famous American presenter Oprah Winfrey, Harry shares details of what his life with the Windsors was like after his mother’s death, especially his early youth, and his struggle to maintain his metal stability, according to People magazine.

“I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try to do the things that made me feel less the way I did.”, he confesses in the documentary to Winfrey, who has broadcast his first episode on the Apple TV platform.

“But little by little I realized that, okay, I was not drinking from Monday to Friday, but you would probably drink the equivalent of a week in a single day, on a Friday or Saturday night. And he was drinking, not because he enjoyed it, but because he was trying to mask something“, Precise in the interview.

In that talk, he confesses that the happiest time of his life was the 10 years he was in the Army “because there was no special treatment for being a member of royalty.”

Four years of therapy

His mental health problems escalated after his mother’s death, Lady di, in August 1997. At the time, Harry was only 12 years old.

“I am one of the first people to acknowledge that I was scared in the first place, when I first went to therapy, scared of losing“, He assures.

“Four years of therapy for a person who never thought they would ever need or do therapy is… that’s a long time. I was not in an environment in which he was encouraged to talk about it“, He complains, referring to the lack of communication with his family.

Harry from Sussex also explains that he thought that “Needed” therapy due to the “past, to heal from the past”, mainly from the death of his mother.

“I don’t want to think about her, because if I think about her, the fact that I can’t bring her back will come out and it will make me sad. What is the use of thinking about something sad? And I just decided not to talk about it. Nobody talked about it, ”he recalls.

After the death of Diana of WalesHarry thinks he had “his head stuck in the sand and it just cracked,” adding: “If people had said, ‘How are you?’ I’d say ‘good’. Never happy. Never sad, very good. Well was the easy answer ”.

Panic attacks and severe anxiety

He endured “panic attacks (and) severe anxiety” during his royal duties in his early twenties, a period he calls a “nightmare time in my life” due to being in “fight or flight mode” and “freaking out” often. .

“Every time I got in the car and every time I saw a camera, I started to sweat. It felt like my body temperature was two or three degrees higher than everyone else in the room. I convinced myself that my face was bright red and everyone could see how I felt, but no one would know why, ”shares Queen Elizabeth’s grandson.

“Now in hindsight, looking back, it’s all a matter of time. Towards my late 20s, everything got really hectic for me. To the point of exhaustion, she was traveling everywhere ”because from her family’s perspective she posed like this: “We need someone to go there: Nepal, Harry. You go ”.

He admits that he was always assertive with his obligations but that led to exhaustion.

Appel TV premiered on May 21 this production in which they have also participated Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, Zack Williams and boxer Virginia Fuchs, among other guests.

According to Apple, the producers of the format have had the supervision of 14 specialists and organizations from different parts of the world to talk about treatments and therapies on metal health.

The series will also feature testimonies from people of different ages, gender and socio-cultural condition, the platform added.

This is the second collaboration between Winfrey and the grandson of the Queen isabel II after the media interview that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, gave to the presenter in early March.

The Dukes of Sussex were the protagonists of a great controversy when, in that conversation, Meghan Markle accused the British Royal House of racism, pointed to Buckingham Palace for perpetuating lies about her and Harry, and admitted that he had suicidal thoughts because of the pressure he suffered.

Prince William explodes against the BBC, accusing them of having deceived Lady Di and triggering her debacle